Police: Couple accused of stealing returnable bottles

SHAPLEIGH, Maine (AP) — Police say a husband and wife are accused of stealing bottles from the Shapleigh Memorial School PTO donation bin.

York County Sheriff William King said the husband was caught red-handed with $20 in bottles that he was taking to a redemption center. King said the man acknowledged stealing bottles from the school "two or three times" and implicated his wife in the thefts.

David Dow, of Berwick, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking and was released on $50 bail. He and his wife are due in court in August.

A phone number for the couple couldn't be located, and it was unclear if the pair had hired a lawyer.