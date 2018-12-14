Police: Councilman assaulted marshals at immigration protest

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut city councilman has been arrested during an immigration protest at a courthouse.

Meriden City Councilman Miguel Castro was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of assault on public safety personnel and first-degree rioting.

Police say Castro was participating in a protest at Meriden Superior Court organized by Unidad Latina en Accion in support of a man arrested by immigration officials.

Authorities say Castro assaulted two judicial marshals while they were dispersing a crowd in the parking lot.

It's unclear if other people involved with the protest were arrested.

Castro has been released on $5,000 bond. He's scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27.

Castro said Friday he will release a statement later in the day about "how the system handled the whole situation."