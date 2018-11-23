Police: Connecticut man stabs father-in-law during argument

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say an argument on Thanksgiving Day led to a Connecticut man stabbing his father-in-law.

Hamden police Capt. Ronald Smith says officers responded to a home in the city at about 9:30p.m. Thursday for a report of a domestic dispute involving a stabbing.

They say two men had been involved in a dispute that escalated into a physical confrontation and 23-year-old Rasheen Johnson stabbed 37-year-old Kareem Henderson in the arm pit area. Police did not say what sparked the argument. Police say Johnson is Henderson's son-in-law.

Henderson was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Johnson is charged with second-degree assault and breach of peace. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.