Police: Bystander injured in shooting near rec center

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a bystander was struck during a gunfight near a recreational center where children were playing.

WPVI-TV reports gunfire erupted around 4 p.m. Tuesday in west Philadelphia. Police say multiple shooters were involved in the incident.

Authorities say a 22-year-old woman holding a baby was struck in the calf while she sat on a porch next to her 95-year-old grandmother. The woman was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

Police say they have one person in custody.

An investigation continues

