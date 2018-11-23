Police: Boston teen dragged during phone robbery dies

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston teenager who suffered a serious head injury when he was dragged about half a mile by a car during a robbery has died.

State police said Friday with 18-year-old Kemoni Miller's death in the hospital Wednesday, the two men allegedly in the car that dragged him are now facing murder charges.

Police say Miller arranged online to meet 18-year-old Dejon Barnes on Nov. 16 to sell him an iPhone XS.

Police say Barnes, sitting in the passenger seat, grabbed the phone and rolled up the window, trapping Miller's arm. Police say the driver, 23-year-old Kenneth Ford, accelerated at a high rate of speed, dragging Miller.

Barnes and Ford were held on $100,000 bail each after pleading not guilty to unarmed robbery. Their arraignments on the murder charge have not been scheduled.