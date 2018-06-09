Police: Body found inside parking lot of shopping center

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Police say they are investigating the death of a man who was found dead in a vehicle at a parking lot in Maryland.

A Montgomery County police news release says the man was found dead inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping center in Germantown.

WTTG-TV reports officers responded for a report of a suspicious situation involving a parked vehicle and saw the man dead inside the vehicle Friday.

The man's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the manner and cause of his death.

