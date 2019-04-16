Police: Body found in Prescott ID'd; Murder occurred in 2016

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a decomposed body found in a Prescott home has been positively identified and it appears the victim was killed in 2016.

Prescott police also announced Tuesday that the Yavapai County Medical Examiner's Office has determined that blunt force trauma was the cause of death for 77-year-old Sandra Aven.

Her daughter and granddaughter both remain jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder, fraud schemes and other charges in the case.

Police believe 46-year-old Tara Aven and 24-year-old Briar Aven cashed numerous checks sent to Sandra Aven for several years.

The body was found April 9 in the victim's home adjacent to where her daughter and granddaughter live.

Police originally believed the victim might have been dead since late 2017, but now say the homicide occurred in the fall of 2016.