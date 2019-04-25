Police: Bismarck bank robber strikes again

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man who robbed a Bismarck bank in 2016 has struck again.

Police arrested the 54-year-old man Wednesday after he walked into the Starion Bank in Bismarck, demanded money and said he had a bomb in his backpack.

The Bismarck Tribune says the same man pleaded guilty to a federal bank robbery charge in 2017 after robbing the Bremer Bank in September of 2016.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday about 45 minutes after police were called. The department's bomb squad and West Dakota SWAT team members cleared the bank.

