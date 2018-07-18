https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-Bank-teller-shot-by-robber-in-North-13086232.php
Police: Bank teller shot by robber in North Carolina
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a bank robber shot and wounded a teller before getting away with money.
Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael says in a news release the robbery occurred Wednesday at a SunTrust branch on N.C. Highway 54 around 2:45 p.m.
Michael says the teller was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.
View Comments