Police: Arrest in Westchester County, NY hit-run fatality

BUCHANAN, N.Y. (AP) — Westchester County police say a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Eric Werner of Buchanan was awaiting arraignment on Monday in Buchanan Village Court.

Buchanan police were summoned early Saturday after the victim, 63-year-old Joseph Orichello, was found lying dead in the road.

County police were asked to join the investigation.

Werner was arrested on Sunday evening at his home. The vehicle was recovered elsewhere.

There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on the defendant's behalf.