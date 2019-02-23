Police: 83-year-old killed by woman hired to shovel driveway

OWLS HEAD, Maine (AP) — A South Thomaston woman has been charged with killing an elderly woman who hired her to shovel snow from her walkway and driveway.

State police say 37-year-old Sarah Richards was charged with murder on Friday, a day after 83-year-old Helen Carver was found dead in her home in Owls Head. An autopsy determined Carver died of blunt force trauma.

State police said the two women knew each other as Richards had been hired by Carver to shovel Caver's driveway and walkway during the winter.

It was unknown Saturday whether Richards has an attorney. She is expected to make her first court appearance Monday in Rockland.