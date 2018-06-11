Police: 7 wounded in apparent gang-related shooting at party

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Police say seven people were wounded in an apparent gang-related shooting at a child's birthday party in suburban Chicago.

The shooting happened early Sunday in Aurora.

Police say the suspected shooters arrived on bikes or on foot and fired multiple shots before fleeing. No arrests were immediately made. Police say someone at the party returned fire. Two women and five men were shot, including one listed in critical condition.

The wounded ranged in age from 21 to 30. Police say six people were found at the scene with gunshot wounds and a seventh was taken to a hospital by a relative.