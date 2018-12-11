https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-50-pounds-of-marijuana-seized-from-barn-13457486.php
Police: 50 pounds of marijuana seized from barn
MANCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont continue to investigate 50 pounds of marijuana that were seized from a barn.
The Bennington Banner reports Manchester police seized the marijuana on Nov. 15 after receiving a tip from residents. According to investigators, no arrests have been made at this time but police have "several persons of interest."
Police say the pot is worth between $160,000 and $200,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department.
___
Information from: Bennington Banner, http://www.benningtonbanner.com
