Police: 5 men break into Delaware trailer, assault owner

DAGSBORO, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say five men forced their way into a man's travel trailer to rob him.

Citing a Delaware State Police release, news outlets report that the 51-year-old man told police the masked suspects held him at gunpoint while ransacking his trailer and taking his cellphone early Sunday.

He said that one of the suspects struck his head with a weapon, while another tied him up before fleeing.

He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The case is under investigation. No arrests have been made.