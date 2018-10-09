Police: 4 sought in robberies arrested after chase, crash

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say four people are in custody after five overnight armed robberies of Salt Lake City-area convenience stores.

Police say the descriptions of those involved in all five robberies in Salt Lake City, Magna, West Valley City and South Jordan early Tuesday match up.

According to police, the four people were arrested near the scene of a crash that ended a pursuit that began when West Valley police spotted a car matching the one used in the robberies.