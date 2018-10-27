Police: 3 people shot at eastern Washington restaurant

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Three people have been shot at a fast-food restaurant in the eastern Washington town of Cheney.

Authorities tell KHQ-TV that the shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. Saturday at Zip's Drive-In and the shooter remains on the run.

A description of the shooter and the conditions of those suffering gunshot wounds was not immediately available.

