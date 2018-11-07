Police: 3 men steal 8 Apple Watches from Massachusetts mall

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the theft of eight Apple Watches on display at a Massachusetts shopping mall.

The MetroWest Daily News reports that the thefts happened last week at the Apple Store at Solomon Pond Mall in Marlborough.

Police say three men walked into the store, took all eight watches on display and ran away.

Police say the watches, worth thousands of dollars, were left untethered so customers would be able to pick them up.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspects and ask anyone with information to contact the Marlborough Police Department.

