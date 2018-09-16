https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-3-killed-in-Jackson-shooting-13233587.php
Police: 3 killed in Jackson shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Jackson that left three people dead.
The Jackson Police Department posted on social media Sunday that it is investigating a triple shooting on Marwood Drive.
The department said three female victims are dead, and a suspect is in custody.
The police department did not release any additional information.
