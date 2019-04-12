Police: 3 hospitalized, man arrested in road rage with guns

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Police say road rage involving guns happened twice in one day in a Mississippi city.

Ridgeland police tell news outlets that both happened Thursday and three people were taken to a hospital, while one man was arrested.

Police Chief John Neal says two women and a 13-year-old girl who is one woman's daughter were hospitalized after one woman driving brandished a gun at another vehicle and lost control.

The car flipped but it's unclear what condition the three are in. Neal says they'll be charged.

He says 37-year-old Larry Horton pulled next to a car and shot at another driver.

Horton is jailed on gun charges. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

Neal says he wants legislation passed revoking some driving privileges for road rage convictions.