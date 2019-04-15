Police: 3 boys shot in fight at teen event near Atlanta

MORROW, Ga. (AP) — Police say three boys were shot and wounded when a fight escalated at a teen event in an Atlanta suburb.

Clayton County police tell news outlets that the three teenagers were taken to hospitals. Police spokesman Officer David Portis says two boys were shot in the leg and the other was shot in the torso.

Portis says the teenagers with leg injuries are expected to be OK, but that the other boy's condition was not known Monday morning. They were wounded Saturday when gunshots were fired after a large fight broke out at an event center in Morrow.

Police described the event as a teen gathering. They are still investigating and do not know if any adults were supervising.

Portis says police believe the shooter fled in a car.