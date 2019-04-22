Police: 2 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside social club

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a shooting in the parking lot of a social club has left two men dead and two people other injured in Cleveland.

Cleveland police say a fight apparently led to the shooting in the parking lot around 1 a.m. Monday.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Medical Examiner's Office said in a release that 36-year-old Giovanni Rojas was found dead at the scene. Police say another man died later at a hospital. His name wasn't immediately released.

Authorities say the other two people who were injured remained hospitalized Monday.

Police say several vehicles were hit by gunfire.