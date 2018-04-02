https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-15-year-old-boy-injured-in-Easter-Sunday-12798121.php
Police: 15-year-old boy injured in Easter Sunday shooting
Published 12:49 am, Monday, April 2, 2018
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy on Easter Sunday.
WPVI-TV reports the shooting happened in west Philadelphia around 8 p.m. Police say the victim was shot in the backside.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he's listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.
