Police: 1 suspect dead in police shooting in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police in San Jose are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead.
Sgt. Enrique Garcia says no officers were hurt in the shooting early Tuesday morning. Another suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was being treated at a hospital.
Additional details, including what led up to the shooting, were not immediately available.
