Plea hearing set for accused leader of drug ring

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — An alleged leader of a Delaware drug ring that was the target of a major law enforcement investigation is scheduled to appear in court for a change of plea hearing.

Lamont M. Johnson of Bridgeville was one of more than 40 people indicted or arrested last year following a multi-jurisdictional investigation into heroin and cocaine trafficking in southern Delaware dubbed Operation Golden Horseshoe.

A plea hearing for Johnson was scheduled for Monday in Georgetown.

Authorities identified Johnson as one of four men who led the drug trafficking organization.

Johnson was charged with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, conspiracy and money laundering.