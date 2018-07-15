Pizza deliveryman found dead after crash, apparently shot

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a pizza delivery driver was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound after his car crashed into a tree in New Jersey.

The Passaic County prosecutor's office says a pedestrian flagged down a Passaic police officer at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday and police found the driver unresponsive in the vehicle.

Officials say the 27-year-old Elmwood Park man is believed to have been making a delivery in the area where he was shot on the Clifton and Passaic border.

The victim's identity hasn't been released and investigators haven't said where he worked. Prosecutors are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.