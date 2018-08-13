https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Pittsburgh-brawl-ends-in-shooting-3-women-1-man-13151524.php
Pittsburgh brawl ends in shooting; 3 women, 1 man wounded
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A fight in a Pittsburgh neighborhood ended when one participant pulled out a gun and fired several shots, wounding four people.
Authorities say several young women were involved in the fight, which started shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.
Police and emergency responders found two injured women at the scene, while a man and another woman went to hospitals by themselves later Sunday night.
All four were hospitalized in stable condition. They were being treated for wounds that are not considered life-threatening, but their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.
Authorities have not said what caused the fight.
The shooter remained at large Monday.
