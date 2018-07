Pittsburgh Police motorcycle officers watch as a rally and protest over the police shooting of Antwon Rose II blocks the intersection of Fifth Ave. and Wood Street in downtown Pittsburgh during the lunch hour on Friday, July 27, 2018. The march occurred a day after the city announced new guidelines for protests. The police said they will prohibit demonstrations from blocking entrances and exits at hospitals, special events and tunnels and bridges. It also will bar certain important intersections from being blocked at any time, and other intersections from being blocked during morning and afternoon rush hours. Friday, July 27, 2018. less