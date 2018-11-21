Pine Ridge woman sentenced for firing shot in patrol car

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Pine Ridge woman accused of firing a rifle after federal police officers arrested her for allegedly stealing a vehicle has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Authorities say 55-year-old Connie Wilson slipped out of handcuffs in the back seat of a patrol car in Pine Ridge on Aug. 29, 2017, got ahold of a rifle in the vehicle's cargo unit, loaded it and fired a shot through the floor of the vehicle as an officer pushed down the barrel of the gun. No one was hurt.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Wilson pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to assaulting a federal officer and a weapons count. Two other assault charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

