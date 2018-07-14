Pine Ridge man convicted in toddler's death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A 24-year-old Pine Ridge man has been found guilty in the beating death of his girlfriend's daughter.

The Rapid City Journal reports it took a federal jury less than an hour Friday to convict Zachariah Poor Bear on charges of first-degree murder and assault resulting in injury to a minor. Prosecutors say Poor Bear fatally beat 19-month-old Aaliyah Horse three years ago in Pine Ridge while she was in his care.

The child's mother, 19-year-old Tracey Horse, testified she left the toddler in Poor Bear's care so she could go look for some marijuana. Horse says Poor Bear was mad that he had to watch the child.

Poor Bear faces life in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

Horse was charged in juvenile court in her daughter's death.

