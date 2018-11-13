Pine Bluff pawnshop owner killed, clerk wounded in robbery

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Police in Pine Bluff say the owner of a pawn shop was killed and a clerk wounded in a shooting during an apparent attempted robbery.

Police spokesman Richard Wegner says 34-year-old Brandon McHan died and the clerk, whose name wasn't released, is hospitalized in undisclosed condition.

Wegner says McHan was shot exchanging gunfire with two people who entered the store Monday afternoon in an apparent robbery attempt.

Wegner says the suspects then left, but returned minutes later and exchanged gunfire with the clerk, who picked up McHan's gun while trying to assist McHan.

Police say they hope the store's surveillance video will identify the suspects.