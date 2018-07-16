Pierogi festivals settle over trademark dispute

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana city that hosts an annual festival built around a popular Polish delicacy has reached a settlement in its trademark dispute with a rival festival in Pennsylvania.

The Post-Tribune of Northwest Indiana reports that federal court records don't include specifics about the settlement, but Whiting's Pierogi Fest Chairman Tom Dabertin says officials who run Pennsylvania's Edwardsville Pierogi Festival "acknowledged that it's our trademark."

The Edwardsville Hometown Committee since 2014 has run the Pennsylvania festival dedicated to the potato-filled dumplings, abundant in a region whose coal mines drew Polish immigrants more than a century ago. The Whiting festival has been around since 1995.

The committee filed the lawsuit last summer after receiving letters from the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce accusing the committee of infringing on its "Pierogi Fest" trademark.

