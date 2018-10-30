Phoenix woman accused of leaving her 3 kids in car to shop

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A Phoenix woman has been arrested for allegedly leaving her three young children in an unattended, running car while she shopped at Scottsdale mall.

Scottsdale police say 24-year-old Artisha Sheri Dates is facing three counts of child abuse.

According to court documents, Dates left her kids in a car at the Scottsdale's Fashion Square parking lot for a half hour while she shopped around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

During that time, bystanders in the parking garage told police that the children were seen playing with the car's gear shifter and power windows.

The children are ages 2, 3 and 4.

Court documents show that Dates later told police she wanted to go shopping for her boyfriend with her cousin.

It was unclear Monday if Dates has a lawyer yet.