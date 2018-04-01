Phoenix police say armed suspect shot, wounded by officers

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say an armed man has been wounded in an officer-involved shooting.

They say officers responded to an apartment complex near 32nd Street and McDowell Road about 8:30 a.m. Sunday because the suspect had allegedly broken an order of protection by being in the area.

After trying to make contact with the man, police say he ran away.

Officers chased him through the apartment complex where the suspect eventually pulled out a gun.

The man was shot several times.

He was taken to a hospital and police say he's undergoing surgery for his injuries.

The name and age of the man haven't been released.

Police say no officers were injured in the incident.