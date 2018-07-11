Phoenix police identify dead body found in yard of church

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have identified a man found dead in the yard of a church in west Phoenix.

They say the victim was 33-year-old Robert George Garcia and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say the body was found about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near the area of 41st Avenue and Baseline Road.

The cause of death hasn't been released yet.