Phoenix police: 1 of 3 men shot by suspect dies in hospital

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a suspect who allegedly shot and critically wounded three men will be facing more charges now that one of the victims has died.

They say 27-year-old Eddison Jesus Noyola was booked into jail Friday on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of burglary and one count each of kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police say one the men shot -- 22-year-old Miireux-Michael Begaii -- died Saturday night at a hospital.

Noyola was arrested Thursday in Glendale in a stolen vehicle.

The manhunt for Noyola began Tuesday night when he allegedly stole a gun and car from relatives.

Police say two men were shot in Phoenix and a third was shot later at another location in the city where Noyola's 30-year-old girlfriend allegedly was kidnapped.