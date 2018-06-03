Phoenix name officers in fatal shooting of armed man

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say have released the name of two officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of a man who pulled a gun from his pocket after ignoring their commands to not touch the weapon.

Police Sgt. Tommy Thompson on Sunday identified the officials as Sgt. Gary Bradley and Officer Jeffrey Fishers.

The shooting occurred Tuesday when the officers responded to a call about a man at a public transit station handling a gun.

Thompson says the officers fired after 34-year-old Rabi Brown ignored their orders not to touch the weapon, instead pulling it out of his pocket.

Brown died at the scene, but the officers were unhurt.

Thompson says a live handgun round was discovered on the ground near the bench where the man had been sitting.