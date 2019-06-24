Phoenix man arrested in death of his malnourished daughter

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix man whose 21-year-old daughter died of malnutrition and dehydration last year has been arrested in what authorities are calling a homicide case.

Phoenix police say 46-year-old Richard Comer has been booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse.

They say Vanessa Comer was brought to a hospital July 7 in a severe state of malnutrition and dehydration.

According to authorities, the woman was diagnosed with a serious medical condition and was completely dependent on her father for total care, nutrition and transportation for her doctor visits.

Police say Richard Comer failed to provide any care for her daughter for about three months until she was found unresponsive in a trailer last July.

The Maricopa County medical examiner recently ruled Vanessa Comer's death a homicide.