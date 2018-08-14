Phoenix man accused of fatally beating daughter's intruder

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix man is accused of fatally beating someone who tried to enter a bathroom stall that was occupied by his teenage daughter.

Phoenix police say 40-year-old Melvin Harris is jailed on $100,000 bond on suspicion of second-degree murder.

It was unclear Tuesday if he has a lawyer yet.

Police say Harris drove to a convenience store on the night of Aug. 2 to pick up his daughter and her friends.

He later was informed that a man tried to enter the bathroom stall his daughter was using.

The man left the store and was pointed out to Harris, who punched him in the face and allegedly kicked and stomped on him.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital with a broken nose and brain injuries and later died.