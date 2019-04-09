Philadelphia shootings leave 1 man dead, 2 others wounded

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three shootings that occurred within an hour of each other in Philadelphia have left one man dead and two others wounded.

But authorities don't believe any of the shootings are connected.

The first occurred just before midnight Monday, when a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

Authorities say at least 17 shots were fired overall by someone who fled the scene.

The next incident occurred about 30 minutes later, when a 32-year-old man sitting on the front steps of a home was hit at least once in the leg in a drive-by shooting. He's hospitalized in stable condition.

The last shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when a shot fired into a building struck a 27-year-old man in the head. He's hospitalized in critical condition.