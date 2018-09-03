https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Person-hospitalized-after-shooting-in-Salem-13201878.php
Person hospitalized after shooting in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a person was hospitalized after being shot in Salem.
KATU-TV reports that police responded to reports of shots fired near Lancaster Drive Northeast and Sunnyview Road Northeast at 11:49 p.m. Sunday.
People in the area reported hearing multiple shots fired.
Police say the victim went to a hospital.
No one had been arrested by Monday.
___
Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/
