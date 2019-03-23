Pellet gun shooting causes panic in North Carolina bookstore

CARY, N.C. (AP) — An 18-year-old man fired pellet guns inside a North Carolina bookstore, creating panic and causing minor injuries to two people, authorities said.

Town of Cary spokeswoman Kathryn Trogdon said the white male suspect came into the Barnes and Noble store Friday and started shooting with two pellet guns, prompting police to receive an "active shooter" call around 7 p.m. She says the suspect's actions resulted in minor injuries to a man and woman, who were taken to a hospital.

Authorities arrested the suspect but didn't immediately say what charges he faced, or release his identity.

Trogdon couldn't say Saturday morning whether the pellet guns resembled a rifle or handgun.

Cary Police Capt. John Szymeczek told WNCN-TV that the pellet guns were realistic in appearance.

"There were some shook up people for sure," Szymeczek said. "Anthough they were BB guns, they are very realistic looking replicas. It was a traumatic event for those folks."

The large police presence around the store was unusual for the typically peaceful town of about 166,000 near Raleigh.

Witnesses told WRAL-TV that they heard multiple shots and breaking glass, prompting some customers to run to the back of the store or hide under tables.