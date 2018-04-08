Pedestrian killed in Phoenix; Driver may have been impaired

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a car and a suspect is under investigation for allegedly driving impaired.

They say 44-year-old Robert Melvin was crossing the street east of the 16th Street and Highland Avenue intersection when he was struck about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Melvin wasn't in a crosswalk at the time.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver didn't stop and fled the crash scene.

A vehicle matching the description from the hit-and-run was found after being involved in a single-car crash near Seventh and Roosevelt streets.

Police say the driver was evaluated for DUI after showing signs of being impaired.

The name of the driver hasn't been released and police say their investigation is ongoing.