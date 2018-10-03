https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Pedestrian-dies-after-being-struck-by-a-train-in-13279042.php
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a train in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say a pedestrian is dead after being struck by a train in Albuquerque.
They have identified the victim as 62-year-old Gerald Paul Smith of Albuquerque.
State Police say their initial investigation indicates Smith was trespassing on a restricted area of the railroad tracks near Commercial and Indian School when he was struck by a Railrunner around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The train had just left the downtown station before the fatal incident.
State Police say Smith was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
They say it's still unknown why Smith was on the tracks or whether alcohol was a factor in the incident.
State Police say their investigation is ongoing.
