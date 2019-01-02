Patrol says K-9 helped capture man who shot at officers

ST. PAUL, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man who twice traded gunshots with pursuing officers has been taken to a Lincoln hospital.

A Nebraska State Patrol K-9 helped officers take custody of the man early Tuesday in a creek bed near St. Paul in Howard County. He was flown to Lincoln after being taken to a hospital in St. Paul. Court records don't show that he's been charged yet.

The patrol says the man shot at officers Monday evening when they tried to make a traffic stop north of Elba. He gained access to a Howard County Sheriff's Office cruiser and headed south in it with officers in pursuit. He exchanged gunshots again after the cruiser spun out. None of the officers was hit.

The patrol says the man fled on foot. The patrol used a light armored vehicle and a helicopter in their search.

The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left forearm and showed signs of hypothermia when he was captured.