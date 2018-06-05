Amtrak train hits tractor; 5 people treated for injuries

MANHEIM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an Amtrak train hit a farm tractor in Pennsylvania, injuring the tractor driver and sending five people on the train to hospitals.

Lancaster County emergency dispatchers say the tractor was upended by the train in the crash reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Rapho Township.

Susquehanna Valley EMS operations manager Adam Martin told LNP newspaper that the driver was treated at the scene but asked not to be transported to a hospital.

Martin said four crew members and one passenger were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

Amtrak says in a Twitter post a Keystone train that runs from Harrisburg to New York City had stopped outside of Elizabethtown, and passengers were being transferred to another train.