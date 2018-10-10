Parole revoked, murder charges await police killing suspect

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Officials plan to charge a man accused of killing two police officers with capital murder once he's released from the hospital.

However, Mississippi Department of Corrections spokeswoman Grace Fisher tells The Daily Leader that 25-year-old Marquis Flowers also had his parole revoked last week.

Fisher says Flowers will return to prison on convictions for conspiracy and multiple counts of vehicle burglary. Flowers was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015 but was released in 2017. At the time of the shooting he was wanted in Natchez for failing to appear on charges after being released on bail.

Flowers is accused of shooting and killing Brookhaven Police Patrolman James White and Cpl. Zach Moak when the two responded to reported gunfire on Sept. 29.

Flowers himself was shot and wounded.

___

Information from: The Daily Leader, http://www.dailyleader.com