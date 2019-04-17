Parole granted for driver in deadly 1981 Brink's heist

FILE -- Judith Clark at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women in Bedford Hills, N.Y., May 1, 2017. (Damon Winter/The New York Times)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former radical activist Judith Clark has been granted parole after serving more than 37 years behind bars for her role as getaway driver in a deadly 1981 Brink's armored truck robbery in New York.

Clark's spokesman says her parole was approved Wednesday.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised Clark's behavior as a model prisoner when he commuted her 75-years-to-life sentence in 2016 to make her eligible for parole. The 69-year-old inmate has trained service dogs, founded an AIDS education program and counseled mothers behind bars.

Clark had a parole hearing April 3 and presented support statements from more than 2,000 people. But some law enforcement officials and families of victims opposed her release. The $1.6 million Brink's heist in suburban New York led to the shooting deaths of two police officers and a security guard.

The parole board first denied Clark's release in 2017, saying she was "still a symbol of violent terroristic crime."