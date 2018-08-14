Parole board postpones decision on police officer's killer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The decision to parole a man imprisoned for killing a police officer in Kentucky has been postponed.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that 42-year-old John Paul Works was interviewed Tuesday by a two-member panel of the state Parole Board. He was convicted in the 1998 shooting death of Harrodsburg police officer 45-year-old Regina Nickles.

Board members Caroline Mudd and Lee VanHoose announced that the full nine-member board will decide Aug. 20 what should happen with Works.

Nickles was the Harrodsburg department's first female police officer, and the first female officer in Kentucky to be killed in the line of duty.

Works says he's truly, "remorseful for what I've done." He was convicted of murder in a 2000 trial and sentenced to life in prison but was given the chance for parole.

