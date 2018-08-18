Parents of boy who shot himself in leg facing charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire's largest city say the father and mother of a 7-year-old boy who shot himself in the leg are facing criminal charges.

Manchester police say 30-year-old Miguel Roman Jr. and 29-year-old Jennifer Puglisi are facing charges that include endangering the welfare of a child.

The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries in the Thursday evening incident.

Roman and Puglisi were arrested Friday and are due in court on Monday. It couldn't be determined if the two have attorneys.

Roman told WMUR-TV before he was arrested and that he wasn't home when the shooting occurred.