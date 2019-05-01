Padilla seeks dismissal of charges over coffeepot recording

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's former tax chief says her due process rights were violated when investigators with the state attorney general's office used a coffeepot outfitted with a recording device to secretly record a conversation with her attorney.

The allegation is outlined in a court filing that seeks the dismissal of public corruption charges against Demesia Padilla.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the conversation happened before Padilla was arrested in December 2016.

The motion accuses the attorney general's office of outrageous conduct. Prosecutors argue they had a law enforcement interest in recording the agents' interview of Padilla.

The attorney general's denies surreptitiously listening in, saying the coffeepot recording device — which was on loan from the Albuquerque Police Department — stopped recording while Padilla was talking with her attorney.

A ruling on the motion could come later this month.

